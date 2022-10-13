Man freed from mangled truck after crash on I-10 Thursday morning

PORT ALLEN - First responders rushed to free a man who was pinned inside his truck after a crash on I-10 Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-10 east before LA 415. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim ran into the back of an 18-wheeler as it was trying to merge back onto the interstate from the shoulder.

The victim was pinned at his legs inside his pickup truck for at least half an hour, until emergency workers were able to free him. He was airlifted to a hospital.

The trucker involved in the crash was ticketed for improper lane usage, authorities said.

The eastbound side of the interstate has reopened at the crash scene, but drivers should still expect delays between Grosse Tete and LA 415.