Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Old Hammond Highway parking lot
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle sitting in a parking lot along Old Hammond Highway.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping strip along Old Hammond near South Flannery Road.
Deputies are investigating.
