Man found shot to death in his vehicle on I-10 East in New Orleans, police say

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A man was found shot to death in his vehicle after gunfire erupted on I-10 East Friday night.

According to WWL-TV, New Orleans police responded to reports of gunfire on the interstate near the U.S. 90 Business/Slidell exit shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a bullet-ridden vehicle stopped on the shoulder and discovered a man inside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene, WWL-TV reports.

The interstate was temporarily closed at the nearby Airline Highway exit while officials investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 822-1111.