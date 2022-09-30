77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man found shot to death in Donaldsonville neighborhood Friday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported homicide that happened early Friday morning. 

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were called at around 6:30 a.m. Friday to Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville on a reported shooting. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead inside of a vehicle. 

No motive or suspects have been identified, and officials did not provide the identity of the victim. 

This is a developing story.

