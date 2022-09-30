Man found shot to death in Donaldsonville neighborhood Friday morning

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported homicide that happened early Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were called at around 6:30 a.m. Friday to Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville on a reported shooting. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead inside of a vehicle.

No motive or suspects have been identified, and officials did not provide the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story.