Man found shot to death behind Tigerland bar; 2nd victim hospitalized

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead and another was hurt in a shooting reported in a parking lot behind a popular college drinking spot near LSU.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found a man shot to death outside the Tiger Vape Shop on Bob Petit Boulevard around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The lot is located directly behind Reggie's bar in Tigerland.

On Wednesday morning, police said a second victim, a 24-year-old woman, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. She is expected to survive.

Police did not immediately say how the two victims are connected, and neither has been publicly identified at this time.