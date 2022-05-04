81°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found shot to death behind Tigerland bar; 2nd victim hospitalized
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead and another was hurt in a shooting reported in a parking lot behind a popular college drinking spot near LSU.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found a man shot to death outside the Tiger Vape Shop on Bob Petit Boulevard around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The lot is located directly behind Reggie's bar in Tigerland.
On Wednesday morning, police said a second victim, a 24-year-old woman, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. She is expected to survive.
Police did not immediately say how the two victims are connected, and neither has been publicly identified at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor takes to the witness stand in the third day of St....
-
Parents accused of murdering daughter by neglect, back at home following arrest
-
The family of Devin Page Jr. still looking for answers 22 days...
-
Senator Bodi White kills proposed school zoning bill that some say was...
-
Husband pleads guilty in wife's killing months after popular crime podcast shed...
Sports Video
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game