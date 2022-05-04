81°
Man found shot to death behind Tigerland bar; 2nd victim hospitalized

22 hours 22 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, May 03 2022 May 3, 2022 May 03, 2022 9:54 PM May 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead and another was hurt in a shooting reported in a parking lot behind a popular college drinking spot near LSU.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found a man shot to death outside the Tiger Vape Shop on Bob Petit Boulevard around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The lot is located directly behind Reggie's bar in Tigerland.

On Wednesday morning, police said a second victim, a 24-year-old woman, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. She is expected to survive. 

Police did not immediately say how the two victims are connected, and neither has been publicly identified at this time. 

