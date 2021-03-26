Man found shot at Patterson Truck Stop succumbs to injuries; St. Mary Parish detectives investigate

ST. MARY PARISH - Authorities are investigating a deadly Thursday (March 25) night shooting that occurred in Patterson, Louisiana.

According to Sheriff Blaise Smith of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, a 21-year-old man was killed during the incident and as of Friday morning, no one has been arrested in connection with his death.

Authorities say shots were fired shortly before 8:35 p.m., in the Zenor Road area of Patterson. The Sheriff says deputies were also informed of a possibly wounded man at the Patterson Truck Stop.

According to Sheriff Smith, "Upon arrival at the Patterson Truck Stop, deputies made contact with a vehicle and three subjects."

One of the three individuals deputies found at the Patterson Truck Stop, 21-year-old Keiondre Onell Allridge from the Thibodeaux area, appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound.

Allridge was later pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

At this point, authorities have not released information regarding any possible suspects involved.

Detectives say an investigation has been opened into Allridge's death.