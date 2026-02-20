EBRSO: Man arrested for armed robbery following November shooting investigation on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of armed robbery was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a shooting on Hooper Road on Nov. 19.

According to arrest records, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were investigating a shooting where an apartment was struck by gunfire on Hooper Road when they received a tip that there had been an armed robbery two hours before the shooting.

Deputies said that a man arrived at the apartment to sell vape pens to 19-year-old Mysean Jones and three other people.

After the transaction, the alleged seller, 18-year-old Laytun Koubi-Fontenot, was contacted by one of the individuals to buy more vape pens. Upon his arrival, Koubi-Fontenot was led to an area where three people armed with handguns allegedly robbed him of $200.

Records say a woman later told deputies that she knew Jones intended to rob Koubi-Fontenot and identified three suspects involved in the robbery, including Jones.

According to investigators, Koubi-Fontenot later messaged the suspects of the robbery, saying he would be back and they would regret robbing him.

The woman went on to identify Koubi-Fontenot as one of three shooters from the shooting that occurred later that day, following the robbery.

On Thursday, Jones was arrested for armed robbery and use of a firearm.

In December, Koubi-Fontenot was booked for attempted murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.