Man dies several months after Baton Rouge drive-by; police still looking for shooter

May 12, 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man who was wounded in a drive-by shooting last year has died nearly seven months later. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that Germorius Ferguson, 25, died this past week from wounds he suffered in the Oct. 8 shooting. Ferguson was shot near his home on Lockhaven Avenue, and the bullet came from a passing vehicle, police said.

Investigators are still working to identify the shooter. 

