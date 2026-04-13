Monday AM forecast: Very warm this week with little rainfall

Warm, sunny weather continues Monday with a steady climb in temperatures and only a small chance for early morning fog.

Today and tonight: Monday starts with the potential for a little patchy fog around sunrise, but most areas will quickly turn sunny as the morning goes on. Once the fog lifts, expect a beautiful spring day with highs climbing into the mid-80s. Skies stay mostly clear through the afternoon with very dry conditions in place, so rain is not expected. Monday night remains mild with lows in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.





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Up Next: The warming trend continues through midweek, with temperatures adding a degree or two each day. Highs will stay well into the 80s, and some spots could approach 90 degrees by the end of the week. Rain chances remain very limited through at least Thursday, with most areas staying dry and seeing plenty of sunshine.

What to look out for: Morning fog may develop again over the next few days, especially around sunrise, which could briefly reduce visibility for the early commute. Beyond that, the bigger concern is the growing heat and sun exposure. With multiple days of warm temperatures and outdoor activities, make sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen if you’ll be outside for extended periods.

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– Dave

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