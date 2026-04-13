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EBRSO: One shot along Jasper Avenue on Sunday

2 hours 42 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 April 12, 2026 10:04 PM April 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting that happened along Jasper Avenue, officials said. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday evening. 

EBRSO said the shooting allegedly happened along Jasper Avenue. When deputies searched the area, they reportedly found a projectile and drugs. 

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