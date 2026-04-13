EBRSO: One shot along Jasper Avenue on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting that happened along Jasper Avenue, officials said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday evening.

EBRSO said the shooting allegedly happened along Jasper Avenue. When deputies searched the area, they reportedly found a projectile and drugs.

No more information was immediately available.