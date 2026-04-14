Britney Spears voluntarily checks into treatment facility after DUI arrest

VENTURA, Cali. (ABC News) — Britney Spears has voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility, her representative confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.

No additional details were released.

The update comes after Spears' arrest in March, according to records from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said at the time she was taken into custody on March 4, by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs after officers stopped a BMW 430i reported for erratic, high-speed driving.

Spears, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, showed signs of impairment and underwent field sobriety tests, CHP said.

Results of a chemical test are still pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

She was released the morning of March 5 and is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, 2026.

Following the arrest, her representative said in a statement at the time: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," the statement continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

The statement added that her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, will be spending time with her and that her loved ones are working on a plan to support her well-being.