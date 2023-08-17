94°
Man dies in hospital after being struck by car on Airline Highway overnight

2 hours 40 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, August 17 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

UPDATE: Police say the victim, Balvant Patel, has died in the hospital. Investigators believe he was crossing the highway when a car struck him Wednesday night.

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.

-----

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after they were hit by a car along Airline Highway. 

Authorities said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near the corner of Airline and Gwenadele Avenue. 

No more information about the pedestrian's condition or the specifics of the crash were released. 

