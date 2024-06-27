91°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dies from injuries after being shot Wednesday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man died from his injuries after being shot Wednesday evening.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old Patrick White. White was found on North Acadian Thruway near Bogan Walk Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m..
White was taken to a hospital where he died Thursday morning.
Trending News
There was no further information regarding a motive or a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Slidell teacher arrested for relationship with student
-
Donaldsonville man originally convicted of killing wife pleads guilty, sentenced to 25...
-
One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk
-
Investigators working to determine cause of Napoleonville fire
-
Metro Council approves next steps to revamping River Center