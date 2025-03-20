60°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dies after crashing into tree along St. Helena Parish highway early Thursday morning
GREENSBURG — A man was killed early Thursday morning after hitting a tree along La. 1045 in St. Helena Parish.
Darrel L. Cyprian Jr., 23, died after he drove off the road and into a ditch around 4 a.m.. According to Louisiana State Police, Cyprian was trying to turn right when he drove into the ditch and collided with a tree near Opal Bennett Road.
Cyprian was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire hydrant testing begins across Livingston, leaves potential water and pipe issues...
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Jones Creek Road
-
Louisiana superintendents trying to determine if they will lose funding following Trump...
-
Former Southern interim chancellor Margaret Ambrose dead at 81, university says
-
Zachary police looking for person wanted for theft at Dollar General
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...
-
LSU baseball bringing their arsenal of arms on their first SEC road...
-
Southern baseball falls to Incarnate Word 19-11 in mid-week matchup
-
Southern Lady Jags hoops team ready for NCAA opener
-
No. 2 LSU baseball run-rules New Orleans