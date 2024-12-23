64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dies after being taken to hospital following North 36th Street shooting on Saturday

2 hours 38 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2024 Dec 23, 2024 December 23, 2024 1:21 PM December 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man hospitalized after being shot along North 36th Street over the weekend has died, Baton Rouge Police said Monday.

Derek Lee, 48, died as a result of a gunshot wound he received Saturday night. Lee was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition around 7 p.m. 

Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive in the shooting. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days