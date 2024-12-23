64°
Man dies after being taken to hospital following North 36th Street shooting on Saturday
BATON ROUGE — A man hospitalized after being shot along North 36th Street over the weekend has died, Baton Rouge Police said Monday.
Derek Lee, 48, died as a result of a gunshot wound he received Saturday night. Lee was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition around 7 p.m.
Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
