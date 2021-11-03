Man dies after being shot during fight outside Baton Rouge hotel

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting outside of a hotel Wednesday morning.

The gunfire happened around 8 a.m. at the Comfort Inn on Constitution Avenue. One person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said the victim, 38-year-old Christopher Norman, was involved in a fight with someone when he was shot. Police confirmed Norman died later that afternoon.

A woman who identified herself as a former first responder told WBRZ she was downstairs at the hotel eating breakfast when she heard someone was shot. She ran to the victim and put pressure on the gunshot wound until paramedics arrived.

"I heard hollering 'help me, help me.' And I heard a bang, but that's all I really heard." Brandy Thibodeaux said. "But I was thinking that it was kids playing. I wasn't thinking that it was adults. That's the last thing that you expect."

Police have not released specifics surrounding the shooting, but a WBRZ news crew recorded video of one person who appeared to be detained.