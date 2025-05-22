Man dead after single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish

JACKSON - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday night, state troopers said.

Louisiana State Police said Michael Lillie, 21, of Jackson died after a crash on Louisiana Highway 68 north of I-10.

Lillie was traveling south on La. 68 at a high rate of speed when his vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn, left the roadway to the right, struck a culvert before becoming airborne and overturning, LSP said. Lillie was unrestrained and pronounced dead on the scene.