Man dead after domestic dispute led to shooting Thursday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people are in custody after a domestic dispute led to a fatal shooting Thursday morning. 

The sheriff's office responded to an apartment complex on Hanks Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday in response to a shooting. 

Deputies said early information indicated that a domestic dispute led to a man being shot inside one of the apartments. The man died on the scene. 

Multiple people have been detained as deputies continue the investigation. This is a developing story. 

