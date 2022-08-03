Man dead after being hit by vehicle on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway late Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that shortly before 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday a man was hit along the 9900 block of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish.

Police said the man died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.