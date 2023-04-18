61°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dead after being hit by car on Harding Boulevard late Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally struck by a car on Harding Boulevard late Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m., just west of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department
No other details related to the crash were immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nearly $20K in cash seized from home in BR, suspects arrested on...
-
Second suspected prostitute linked to Nathan Millard's death arrested weeks later
-
Legislative task force hopes to address dangerous chases in wake of deadly...
-
Two people hurt in wild boat crash on Tickfaw River
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
Sports Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge