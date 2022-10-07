Latest Weather Blog
Man cuts hole through wall, attempts to break into business' safe using power tools
MANDEVILLE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man early Friday morning after they found him attempting to break into a business' safe using power tools.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it was called to a burglary in progress early Friday morning on the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22. When deputies arrived, they saw a man attempting to cut into the business' safe, and when he saw law enforcement he exited through a hole he had cut into the side of the building.
The man was reportedly armed with a firearm and began fighting the deputies, trying to evade capture.
He was ultimately taken into custody but started to fight again when deputies tried to secure him in the back seat of their patrol unit. One deputy was minorly injured.
The man did not provide his name and did not have any I.D. on his person. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on business burglary, resisting arrest, and aggravated battery.
