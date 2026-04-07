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Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly raping woman after she declined his previous advances
BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly raping a woman after she denied his previous advances on multiple occasions.
An arrest affidavit says Charles Anderson, 46, was repeatedly texting and calling the woman throughout late February and early March, despite her blocking his number and asking him not to contact her.
On March 24, Anderson allegedly showed up at the woman's doorstep uninvited and asked if they could talk. She let him, where he continued to make more sexual advances, documents show.
When she denied him again, Anderson raped her, according to the affidavit.
Documents show that the woman fought Anderson off and went to the hospital, and he fled the scene.
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Anderson was arrested on April 1 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree rape charge.
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