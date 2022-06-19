Man 'crushed' under forklift at Amazon facility in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews and medical services were called to help a man who had gotten stuck underneath a forklift on the fifth floor of an Amazon facility under construction.

Since there was no elevator access to the fifth floor due to the building still being under construction, Baton Rouge Fire Department had to "think outside the box" to get the man down so he could be attended to.

The extent of the man's injuries is unclear, but officials say he is expected to survive.