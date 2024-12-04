Man convicted of murder of infant, two others in 2021 Memorial Day shooting sentenced to life

BATON ROUGE — Ladarius Coleman was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after killing three people in a shooting on Memorial Day in 2021, but because he was 15 at the time of the crime, he has the possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

The families of the three victims said they are relieved justice is served, but that the time sentenced is not enough.

One-year-old Ja'Tyri Brown was killed as a result of the shooting. Hope Provost, her grandmother, said the sentence will never take away the pain of losing their loved ones.

“It’s just a lead way for us to get some type of healing, but that hole in our heart will never be mended," said Provost.

Coleman, who is now 18, and his brother David Williams, also took the lives of Dewayne Dunn Jr. and Reginald Thomas Jr.

Dunn's mother Shameka Murray said the sentencing will never fill the void of losing her only son.

“I’m living with a broken heart and I just ask my son to give me the ongoing strength to live with a broken heart,” said Murray.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said it is a terrible crime, but because Coleman was 15 at the time of the crime, by law he’s able to get life and be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

"I'm sure 25 years isn't significant enough, but it is what the law is and that's the law we're going to follow. What hurt me was that he just did not accept responsibility and really did not give the family peace," said Moore.

Provost and Murray said they are doing their best to move on and heal from losing their loved ones. Provost said she’s opened a Snoball stand honoring Ja’Tyri’s legacy called "Ja'Tyri's Snacks and Snoballs" on Fairfields Avenue.

“Her name will never die. she’s an angel. she’s going to always be an angel. she’s going to always have a place in my heart. she was my world,” said Provost.

David Williams' trial is scheduled in March.