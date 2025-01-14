Man convicted of drug dealing in 2015 sentenced to 9 years in prison after conviction in 2020 arrest

BATON ROUGE — A man previously convicted of drug dealing in 2015 was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison for a 2020 drug and gun arrest.

Damond Lockett, 51, was sentenced to 105 months after he was found guilty of dealing heroin and fentanyl, as well as the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additionally, Lockett will serve four years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Lockett was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies in May 2020 after Lockett's Bayou Fountain apartment was raided. Deputies found 100 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl in Lockett’s bathroom and a loaded gun in his bedroom closet, court documents said.

A judge said Lockett was arrested while he was on supervised release for his 2015 federal conviction of dealing cocaine.