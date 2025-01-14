51°
Man cited in Catahoula Parish for illegally bringing diseased deer carcass across state lines

3 hours 58 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2025 Jan 14, 2025 January 14, 2025 5:19 PM January 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HARRISONBURG — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a Jonesville man for illegally bringing a diseased deer carcass across state lines in Catahoula Parish.

Agents cited 58-year-old Scotty Smart for two counts of illegally importing a deer carcass into Louisiana.

Agents said they received a tip about two mule deer harvested in Colorado and brought back into Louisiana without following guidelines for importation.

Smart was later identified as the suspect, believed to have harvested the deer in late October 2024. The Colorado Department of Natural Resources tested the deer for chronic wasting disease. One tested positive.

Agents then went to Smart's home and found two uncleaned skulls from the mule deer he harvested in Colorado. He later admitted to bringing the two uncleaned skulls and the meat from the two deer back to Louisiana.

Agents seized and discarded the two mule deer skulls. They also cited Smart. Illegal importation of a deer carcass carries up to a $350 fine, the LDWF said.

