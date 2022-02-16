Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly beating dog with stick

Image: BRPD

BATON ROUGE - Police reported the arrest of a man on animal cruelty and drug charges after his neighbors reported seeing him beating his dog with a stick outside of his residence.

33-year-old Paul Lambremont, of Baton Rouge, was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with CDS, resisting an officer and animal cruelty following his arrest on Friday.

Police came into contact with Lambremont after they were contacted by his next door neighbor who reported she could hear his dog “hollering” from the other side of her residence.

Police made contact with the man at his home and observed the dog limping on his left foot. They also said the dog had abrasions on his face and neck. When officers encountered Lambremont, they said he became very irate and pulled away from officers in an “aggressive manner.”

After a struggle, he was taken into custody. An officer said a stick was found in the yard that appeared to have broken as the man allegedly hit his dog. Officers also spoke with Lambremont’s girlfriend who was in the house at the time of the incident and said she could hear the dog “hollering” over her bathwater running.

While investigating, an officer reported detecting a strong odor of marijuana, and investigators proceeded to discovered a large amount of the drug, along with a handgun, in plan view in the man’s bedroom.



He was booked into the EBR Parish Prison on the above charges.