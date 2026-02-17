Man charged in 2014 killing of football coach

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man they say shot a football coach three years ago to the day.

According to jail records, Jamarcus Goodman is linked by DNA evidence to the shooting that happened off Bennington Avenue on Nov. 16, 2014. Goodman is accused of killing former West St. John coach Juan Joseph.

Police records indicate Goodman was a passenger in a vehicle in a parking lot on Bennington Avenue on the day of the shooting. He allegedly got out of the vehicle, shot Joseph and then escaped in the car driven by another man.

Lemark Cloud had already been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for his role in the shooting. Police initially accused Cloud's cousin, Kentrick Cloud, as the gunman, but his charges were later dropped. Prosecutors said a drunk witness had misidentified him as the killer.

Goodman has been in Texas serving time on a robbery charge. For the death of Joseph, Goodman is being charged with second-degree murder.