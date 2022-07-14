86°
Man causes distraction while woman steals over $600 of makeup
HAMMOND - Police are asking for help identifying a pair of thieves that worked together to steal over $600 worth of products from Ulta Beauty.
The Hammond Police Department reviewed security footage from the business, located at 2026 Hammond Square Drive. On July 6 shortly before 1 p.m., the two suspects entered the store. The HPD reported the male suspect caused a distraction while the female suspect unwrapped and tucked away several products.
The two suspects left the store without paying. The security footage did not show which way the two went.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to call the assigned detective at 985-277-5755 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5425.
