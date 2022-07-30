Latest Weather Blog
Man caught with illegally-owned guns, drugs when police broke up fight in Covington
COVINGTON - A man was arrested Friday after a fight led police to find he had two illegally-owned guns and several bags of marijuana with him.
The Covington Police Department initially responded to a reported altercation between two men Friday on West 33rd Avenue in Covington, near LA 437.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered one of the men involved in the fight, 21-year-old Quantae Smith, had a stolen firearm, an SKS semi-automatic long rifle and 64 grams of marijuana.
Smith was arrested and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
