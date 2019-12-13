Man caught hiding drugs in 'interesting' place during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say an evening traffic stop on 70th Avenue, in the Airline-Terrace area, led to two arrests on charges of drug possession.

Police say it was around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening when they came across 25-year-old Braxton Anderson behind the wheel of a Lexus that had no license plate, accompanied by his passenger, 23-year-old Colon Neely.

According to a police report, Anderson was pulled over when he failed to use his signal while turning.

The investigators say as they approached the vehicle, it and the two men inside smelled strongly of weed.

Their suspicions piqued, the detectives say they advised the men of their Miranda rights and searched the car, where they found a marijuana pipe, which Anderson claimed was his.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that Neely had an active warrant for theft and monetary instrument abuse through the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to a police report, when the detectives brought the two men to a police station, Neely was found to have marijuana hidden in his buttocks and one of his socks.

Both men were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Anderson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Neely’s charges included possession of schedule one drugs/marijuana.