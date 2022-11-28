Man booked for murder, kidnapping after bodies found 'burned beyond recognition' in downtown Covington

COVINGTON - Police arrested a man Monday suspected of killing two people whose bodies were found badly burned behind a business in downtown Covington.

The Covington Police Department said the victims were burned "beyond recognition" when they were discovered behind Dependable Glass Works in Covington's downtown district around 7 a.m. Monday.

Hours after the bodies were discovered, police arrested 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson of Covington. He was booked on two counts each of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice. He is also booked on charges of resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.

The victims have not been identified as of Monday afternoon.

Police have not released any other details in the case.