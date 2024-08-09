Man arrested twice for violent sexual assault in two parishes had multiple restraining orders against him

LIVINGSTON - An alleged serial rapist is behind bars in East Baton Rouge, and he faces more sexual assault accusations in Livingston Parish.

After WBRZ reported on David Blake Coutee’s arrest in June, Livingston deputies say another victim came forward. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says there may be even more victims out there.

The earliest reports on Coutee are from 2021 when he was arrested in Livingston on second-degree rape. At the time he was not charged with rape, but he pleaded guilty to other crimes. Coutee served eight years with all but three years suspended, according to 21st District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

In June, Coutee was arrested in East Baton Rouge and accused of dragging a woman through her home by her hair, beating her with a hammer, holding her hostage, and raping her multiple times. Affidavits say the assault and imprisonment happened on June 11 and 12.

Coutee was charged with first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery, false imprisonment, aggravated damage to property and aggravated assault.

Coutee came to the woman’s Baton Rouge house on June 11. He thought another man was the victim’s home and Coutee became violent.

“He is where he needs to be—behind bars,” Ard said.

When Coutee’s face circulated on the news, a victim in Livingston Parish came forward with her own story of abuse. Court documents shed light on what the victims say they experienced.

Two protective orders were filed against Coutee in East Baton Rouge, as well as one in Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish order alleged Coutee strangled and sexually abused the victim multiple times starting on June 16, days after the complaint that led to his original arrest in East Baton Rouge.

"There's a lot of scary details to this case," Ard said. "In this situation, we were able to get a female detective to sit down with her, and I think that made her a little more comfortable. She was able to give us the details we needed."

Coutee was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday for two counts of second-degree rape and one count of aggravated battery.

In the protective order from Livingston, the victim writes, “When I found out that he was arrested, that’s when I put the tip in," adding that she "was scared of him.”

“I feel like this victim came forward because she knew he was already in a place that he couldn't get her. We want to keep him in that place,” Ard said.

The 19th Judicial District Attorney said that Coutee is being held without bond.