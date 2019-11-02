Man arrested on obscenity charge after allegedly accosting student on LSU campus

Malcolm Anthony Allen White

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police arrested a man on an obscenity count after a student said she encountered a driver who appeared to be masturbating in a vehicle.

The woman told authorities she was walking to her vehicle in the Residential College gravel lot on Oct. 2 when a man driving a Kia Sportage called her over and drove towards her. According to a police report, the student said he appeared to be touching himself and so she quickly turned away. She was able to get the vehicle's license plate number and turn it over to police.

Investigators used this information along with surveillance video to find the owner of the car and then identify a suspect.

Malcolm Anthony Allen White, 31, was booked on a count of obscenity.

According to a police report, White may have been using his girlfriend's car to work for a ride-sharing app at the time of the crime.