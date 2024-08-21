Man arrested on murder charge six months after fatal killing

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested six months after a fatal shooting along 75th Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 23-year-old Tremayne 'Meezy' Lindsey was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Tedrick Owens, who was found shot to death Feb. 8.

Lindsey was booked Tuesday for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

WBRZ previously reported that Lindsey was taken to a hospital after being shot in Nov. 2021. Deputies said Lindsey, his mother and 16-year-old sister Tremiyah Lindsey drove to a home on Avocado Drive and opened fire. A resident grabbed a gun and shot back, killing the teenager and wounding both Tremayne and his mother.

Upon release from a hospital, Lindsey was booked into jail and released May 12, 2022 under house arrest with an ankle monitor. He was flagged by his probation officer for failing drug screenings and missing home check-in calls but was not taken back into custody until Feb. 28, 2024. Deputies said Lindsey and other members of the 'Bleedas' gang robbed more than $110K from ATM technicians while they were fixing the machines.