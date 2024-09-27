Man arrested on fourth DWI charge while driving on state highway in Assumption Parish

PLATTENVILLE — A man was arrested Friday for a fourth drunk driving offense, Assumption Parish deputies said.

Solomon Wise, 53, was booked on a fourth offense of DWI, as well as driving under a suspended license and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

A deputy assigned to the I.C.E. detail initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle early Friday near LA 308 and Spur 70. The driver was identified as Wise, deputies said.

After Wise stepped out of the vehicle, the deputy noted a strong odor of alcohol and determined that Wise was driving under a suspended license. Wise also appeared to be incoherent and his balance and turning were affected, deputies added.

Wise was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Here, he refused to submit to a breath sample analysis, deputies said.

Under state law, a fourth offense DWI carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years, with a maximum of 30 years.