Man arrested for fatal February shooting off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested and indicted for a fatal shooting that happened in February of 2024.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Brayshawn Brown was indicted for charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery after a shooting that happened on Shelly Street on Feb. 8.

While police did not specify further details on the shooting, WBRZ reported a shooting that happened on Shelly Street on Feb. 8 and left 18-year-old Tyre Everson dead. It was not immediately clear whether Brown was arrested for his alleged involvement in this shooting.