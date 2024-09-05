77°
Man arrested for fatal February shooting off Plank Road

Thursday, September 05 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested and indicted for a fatal shooting that happened in February of 2024. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Brayshawn Brown was indicted for charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery after a shooting that happened on Shelly Street on Feb. 8. 

While police did not specify further details on the shooting, WBRZ reported a shooting that happened on Shelly Street on Feb. 8 and left 18-year-old Tyre Everson dead. It was not immediately clear whether Brown was arrested for his alleged involvement in this shooting. 

