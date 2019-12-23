Man arrested in theft of instruments from high school

ST TAMMANY PARISH- Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing musical instruments from a high school band room.

The theft happened on Dec. 13 at a school in Mandeville. Administrators found the glass door of the school band room shattered and three students’ instruments missing.

Detectives used school surveillance video and information from a pawn shop to identify the suspected thief as Weylin Leon.

Leon was already booked in St. Tammany Parish Jail for an unrelated contempt of court charge.

Monday he was rebooked for the following charges:

Simple Burglary

Theft Over $1,000

Theft Under $1,000 (2 counts)

Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Trespassing

The theft is still under investigation.