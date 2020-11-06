Man arrested in shooting death of 26-year-old woman on N. Ardenwood Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of 26-year-old Alexis Griffin that occurred on Monday, Nov. 2.

Joshua Matthews was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of second degree murder.

The shooting took place Monday around 6:30 p.m. at 1251 N. Ardenwood Dr.

Police say Griffin was found behind Serenity Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crime.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.