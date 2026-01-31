Man arrested in Denham Springs after a woman was shot on Magnolia Beach Road

26°
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man for attempted manslaughter after a woman was shot on Magnolia Beach Road early Saturday morning.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. and discovered "a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck area."

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. 

Dexter Boutte, 35, allegedly told investigators that he and the woman were arguing and wrestling over a gun when it discharged.

While conducting a search warrant, the sheriff's office uncovered two firearms and narcotics.

Boutte was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for various charges, including attempted manslaughter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

