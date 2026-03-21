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Live After Five announces spring 2026 lineup, treating capital area residents to six weeks of free live music
BATON ROUGE — Live After Five announced its spring 2026 lineup on Friday, treating capital area residents to six weeks of free live music.
Live After Five is Baton Rouge's largest and longest-running free concert series, taking place each Friday from April 10 to May 22.
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This year's lineup includes:
- Michael Foster Project on April 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Garry Burnside and Doussan, Garrett and Benoit alongside Chris LeBlanc on April 17 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas on April 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Rumble and N'Tune on May 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Big Sam's Funky Nation and Ambush Reggae Band on May 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rouge Krewe on May 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
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