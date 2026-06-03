Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting along Beechwood Drive

BATON ROUGE — A man who allegedly shot and killed someone the day after the two had gotten into a fight was arrested Tuesday.

WBRZ previously reported that William Hills, 23, was found in his car on Byron Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds on March 29. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Edward Whitten, 32, and Hills had been in a fist fight on March 28.

The next day, Whitten allegedly shot Hills from the passenger seat of another vehicle as they were both heading northbound on Beechwood Drive near the intersection with Evangeline Street, approximately a block from where Hills was found. Information about the person driving Whitten was not immediately available.

Whitten was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence battery.