Man arrested in armed robbery and attempted murder
BATON ROUGE- A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing and attempting to murder a man.
According to police Keandre Sheppard was arrested in connection to the incident that happened on Rice street around 4:00 a.m.
The victim told police that he was standing in his front yard when Sheppard approached him with a handgun. Sheppard then demanded the victim to empty his pockets.
Once the victim gave Sheppard all his money he fled in fear, Sheppard then fired multiple shots hitting the car of the victim's brother. The victim told police Sheppard goes by the street name, "main-main."
Keandre Sheppard was booked on armed robbery and first-degree murder charges.
