Man arrested in 2021 road-rage killing at Perkins Road gas station pleads guilty to misdemeanors, gets probation

BATON ROUGE - The man who killed a driver who flashed a gun at him and followed his car to a Perkins Road gas station has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in the 2021 road-rage encounter.

He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation in the lethal road-rage and can have the conviction retroactively dismissed if he meets all his probation conditions, according to court records.

Jarmal Djuane Jackson, now 22, pleaded guilty this week to obstruction of justice and failure to notify authorities of a death under suspicious circumstances in the killing of 40-year-old Joseph Tatney Jr at Benny's Car Wash on June 7, 2021.

Jackson shot Tatney Jr. 12 times in his face and upper body after Tatney punched him twice in the face at the car wash.

The altercation began with tailgating on Interstate 10, Jackson told police, and the men exchanged words at a red light. Jackson said Tatney flashed a gun at him then followed him to the back parking lot of the car wash, where Tatney punched him twice in the face.

Jackson said he grabbed a pistol from the car and shot Tatney, but didn't remember doing it because he blacked out after being punched. Police said Jackson stood over Tatney and shot him repeatedly.

Police were at the gas station at the car wash and captured Jackson just after the shooting.

One grand jury indicted Jackson on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons in January 2022. In early August, a different grand jury cleared Jackson of murder or manslaughter charges in the shooting, choosing instead to issue a superseding indictment including only the two misdemeanors.

The guilty plea Monday will require Jackson to complete 100 hours of community service and stay out of legal trouble for the term of his probation.