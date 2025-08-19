Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for video voyeurism, allegedly took videos of women in his home
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly recording women in his home's bathroom and shower without their knowledge and sharing those videos online.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 59-year-old John Robinson. Arrest documents say that the investigation began when Robinson was reported for sending and receiving child sexual abuse material on June 25.
In a search of his accounts and devices, deputies found multiple sexual videos of girls under the age of 17 and videos that he took himself.
An affidavit says that he took videos of women in his home without their knowledge and shared 25 of them with people through KIK.
He was booked for 25 counts of video voyeurism and 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
