Man arrested for using fake ID to bond friend out of jail, who was arrested for using fake IDs

COVINGTON - A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly used fake IDs and information to make purchases at several St. Tammany Parish stores.

Later that same day, his believed accomplice was also arrested for using a fake ID to try and bond him out of jail.

St. Tammany Parish deputies were called to a Covington-area store to arrest a man, later identified as Renandson Parfait, 34, of New York. Parfait is accused of having made several purchases around the parish using fraudulent cards. He was booked for access fraud, ten counts of bank fraud, identity theft, and unlawful production of fraudulent documents.

After Parfait was booked, his believed accomplice, Alan Artist, 40, also of New York, allegedly attempted to bail Parfait out—also using a fake ID.

Artist was also arrested for injuring public record, possession of a fake ID, obstruction of justice, and resisting an officer.

When deputies searched Parfait's vehicle, they found more than 70 fake credit cards.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office believes Parfait has been committing these crimes in several states and is wanted in other jurisdictions.