Man arrested for trespassing, terrorizing after allegedly causing panic at Lafayette mall

LAFAYETTE - A man was arrested for terrorizing after causing a panic at the Acadiana Mall in Lafayette Thursday evening, leading people to believe there was an active shooter event.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious man inside the building who possibly had a firearm. The report prompted a large law enforcement response from the LPD, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police.

It was found that there was no one with a weapon inside or in the immediate vicinity of the building. Officers said social media posts were circulating that gunshots were heard inside the building, but that during the evacuation of the building, several stores closed their security doors, causing loud bangs to echo through the property.

Officers found that Gregory Stevens, 38, a former employee and security guard at the Acadiana Mall, walked into the facility earlier that evening. Witnesses told police Stevens was "acting erratically" and raising concern.

Stevens was arrested and booked for trespassing and terrorizing as well as for an active warrant for possession of a stolen firearm.