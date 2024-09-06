79°
Man arrested for slew of drug charges after narcotics investigation

By: Sarah Lawrence

BERWICK - A man was arrested after a narcotics investigation in St. Mary Parish. 

Law enforcement arrested Jordan Gant, 34, Thursday morning at the end of a narcotics investigation into his home, which is located in a drug-free zone.

Gant was found to be in possession of marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on drug charges as well as a previous warrant from the parish sheriff's office for criminal neglect of family. 

