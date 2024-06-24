91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for simple burglary; allegedly stole from bait store damaged in May fire

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - A man was arrested Monday for simple burglary after allegedly stealing crawfish traps and other fishing supplies from a bait shop that was damaged in a May fire. 

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Norman Hearns III took crawfish traps, nets and bags of dry crawfish bait from the L&L Bait and Tackle Store, which was severely damaged in an electrical fire on May 7. 

Hearns was arrested and booked for simple burglary. 

