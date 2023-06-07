84°
Man arrested for setting fire to ex-girlfriend's car, flames spread to house while she was inside

1 hour 8 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, June 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire that spread to his ex-girlfriend's home while she was inside the residence on May 27. 

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, 45-year-old Jeremie Brown was near his ex-girlfriend's Denham Springs home that evening and set a car on fire. 

Investigators say flames spread from the car to the home, where the woman was inside. She safely made it out of the home without injuries. 

Deputies said Brown was harassing the victim since their relationship ended. He was booked for aggravated arson, felony stalking, improper communication. 

